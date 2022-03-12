Arrest made in deadly Jacksonville shooting

Keith Keglar, 20, has been charged with murder in the death of a person Jan. 8 in the 1000 block of Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Saturday they've made an arrest in a Jan. 8 homicide. Keith Keglar Jr., 20, has been charged with murder in a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Dunn Avenue, a JSO news release states.

Police responding to that area on that day found a man in a vehicle "suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound," the news release states. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.