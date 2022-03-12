Arrest made in deadly Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Saturday they've made an arrest in a Jan. 8 homicide. Keith Keglar Jr., 20, has been charged with murder in a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Dunn Avenue, a JSO news release states.
Police responding to that area on that day found a man in a vehicle "suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound," the news release states. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim or any other information about the shooting.