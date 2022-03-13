'I just really miss him': Mother speaks out after arrest of her son's accused killer

First Coast News spoke with Tevin Robinson‘s mother, who says while they may have justice, the family is still hurting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police arrested 20-year-old Keith Keglar on murder charges connected to a killing that happened on Jan. 8, according to a JSO news release.

Keglar is reportedly connected to a shooting that occurred in a parking lot at the 1000 block of Dunn Avenue.

Jan. 8 is the same day that 24-year-old Tevin Robinson was shot and killed in his car, also in a parking lot on Dunn Avenue.

Although we have not confirmed with JSO that these incidents are connected, the Robinson family says they are.

First Coast News spoke with Robinson's mother, Meka Robinson, who says while they may have justice, the family is still hurting.

When she saw the mugshot of her son’s killer, she was angry.

“I had so many sleepless nights. I haven’t been asleep since my son got murdered because I wanted to know who did this to him. So I went to tell him to go rest in peace and told him 'Mama found out who killed you' and that I wasn’t going to give up," said Meka Robinson.