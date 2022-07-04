Antonio Hughes, 43, was a father of three and owned 'The Food Truck' on Dunn Avenue and Lem Turner. His friends say he was loving and well-respected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of three gunned down at a traffic light on Stockton Street Sunday was well respected and loved by many, according to his friends.

Police don't have any suspect information, and they don't have details on what led to the crime that killed Antonio 'Tony' Hughes, 43.

First Coast News spoke with Tony's friends, who say they'll miss his presence.

"I'm going to miss his smiles," said Jessica Walton. "I'm going to miss his face and I'm really going to miss him connecting with those kids."

Tony also had an impact on local business owners.

Tanekia Flowers of 'Hitz Da Spot' in Arlington says Tony gave her tips on how to make her business flourish.

"Me not being popular (sic) to the community and jumping out for my first business, he was very supportive," said Flowers.

She also said, "He told me to keep my head up and fight and thanks to him, I stood in the paint."

Walton says she feels people need to understand that crime impacts everyone in the community.

"I think it’s very important that we do not look at crime based upon a race only basis," she says. "It’s very important that whites connect with black murders… it’s very important that Blacks connect with white murders. It’s very important that we as humans see humans."

If you know what happened leading up to the shooting Sunday on Stockton Street, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.