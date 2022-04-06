Family identifies man killed in the street during Mixon Town shooting

He was the owner of 'The Food Truck' on Lem Turner and Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the man killed in a shooting in Mixon Town on Sunday has identified him as Antonio Hughes.

Hughes was 43-year-old when he was killed. His loved ones said he was getting ready to celebrate his birthday on April 23.

Hughes was the owner of 'The Food Truck' on Lem Turner and Dunn Avenue. His family said he was very well liked in the community.

Hughes was found shot dead in the road at the intersection of Irene and Stockton Street around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

He was on a motorcycle, leading investigators to believe this might have been a drive by shooting, with the suspect in another vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.