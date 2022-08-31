Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable

The victim was found dead Tuesday morning in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded to the 1800 block of East 24th Street they couldn't initially identify if it was a man or a woman.

First Coast News has since independently confirmed the victim was a man. First Coast News isn't identifying him by name yet because it's not clear if all of his family has been notified of his death.

Friends of the victim also said he was a father and always reliable.

He was a registered nurse who recently moved back to Florida after living in North Carolina. A friend said the victim's roommate called the victim's boss Tuesday morning after he didn't come home this weekend.

A coworker said Saturday, the victim texted his boss for the last time at around five p.m. The friend said when the victim's roommate called his boss, the boss checked the home they were renovating Tuesday and found him dead inside.

They said his phone, car and wallet are missing.

According to the incident report, first responders found the victim on the floor of the bathroom. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine a cause of death.

Property records say a private investment company based out of California owns the home. First Coast News has left a few messages and hasn't heard back.