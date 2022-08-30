'Definitely foul play,' deputies say about an unidentified body found in vacant house on Jacksonville's Eastside

Employees of the renovation company working at a house on East 24th Street discovered a body Tuesday morning, deputies said. A homicide investigation is underway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Definitely foul play, " Jacksonville Sergeant Steve Rudlaff said about an unidentified body discovered Tuesday morning in a vacant house on the Eastside.

A coworker at the scene said the victim's car, phone and wallet are missing.

Around 9:20 a.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of E. 24th Street to calls of a dead body found in a house that was being renovated. The owners of the house and the renovation company are cooperating.

Sgt. Rudlaff could not give details on the victim due to the active homicide investigation now underway.

A group who gathered at the scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead renovating the home and that he was in his early 40s. They had not heard from him in a few days.

A coworker at the scene who asked to remain anonymous said the victim, "Was a really good guy," and said he thought the victim had a few kids.

The coworker said he worked with the victim a few times for the renovation company. The coworker said they stopped by the home on Friday to pick up appliances and no one was there. The boss drove by Monday and saw the victim's tools on the front porch but his car wasn't there.

Now the victim’s car, wallet and phone are all missing, the coworker said. The last text his boss received from the victim was Saturday around 5 p.m., the coworker continued. It wasn't an unusual text, but they never heard from him again and they got worried and contacted law enforcement.