JFRD: Body found on Jacksonville's Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found on Jacksonville's Northside at the 1700 of East 24th Street, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Captain Eric Proswimmer confirmed.

JFRD responded and is on the scene.

A group who gathered at the crime scene told First Coast News they worked with the man who was found dead who was renovating the home.

They said the man does not live there and they had not heard from him in a few days.

Coworkers say man was in his early 40s.

First Coast News is working to collect further information.