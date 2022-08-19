JSO: Unidentified body found in Trout River had been in water less than two days

The cause of death is unknown for the body of an unidentified man in his mid-to-late 40's found in Trout River, no signs of foul play.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday a fisherman spotted a body in the Trout River and called police, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Mike Russell said at a briefing.

The body is an unidentified male in his mid-to-late 40's, according to Russell. The cause of death is unknown as of now, and there were no signs of foul play.

The body had been in the water less than two days, near the 3500 block of Trout River Blvd, according to Russell.

Deputies recovered the body and have taken it to the medical examiners office to determine cause of death, Russell said. They are canvassing the area for information.