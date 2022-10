He was shot multiple times during a fight between "family and friends," police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting at the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartment Homes on Jacksonville's Southside Saturday night.

A man was shot multiple times after a fight between "family and friends," in the apartment complex's parking lot, JSO said.

Multiple people were arrested and one was identified as the shooter, police said.