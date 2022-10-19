JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Springfield area

Police say they are talking to witnesses who were in the area at the time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the northside near the Springfield area of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made.

The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland Street. The details are vague, but we know the homicide unit is investigating.

Around 9 p.m., police responded to the area and found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took him to the hospital where he died.

JSO did not share any suspect information at this time.

Sergeant Mike Russell says the victim will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Homicide detectives, Crime Scene detectives, and the State Attorney’s Office are investigating. If you have any details that could help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.