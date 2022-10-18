Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday.

The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009.

At the time she was at home with her dad’s teenage girlfriend and brother.

When the father came home from work, Haleigh was gone and to this day has never been found

Haleigh’s father, Ronald Cummings and his girlfriend Misty Croslin were both at the center of the investigation, but were never charged with Haleigh’s disappearance. Instead, they’re both in prison on drug charges.