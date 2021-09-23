Duval County grand jury indicts 3 for first-degree murder

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges for Robert Howard, Michael Hand and Steafon Fields.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County grand jury indicted three men on first-degree murder charges for their role in three separate incidents that occurred in Jacksonville, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges for Robert Howard, Michael Hand and Steafon Fields.

• Robert Howard

Robert Howard was arrested back in 2018 as the suspect in a triple shooting at a Jacksonville high school that left one man dead and two teens injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred outside of a Raines High School football game. Nineteen-year-old Joerod Adams was killed. The two other victims were treated at a Jacksonville hospital.

Howard is also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

• Michael Hand

Police say Michael Hand walked into a home on the westside and shot Alex Karagiannopoulos back in June of 2019.

During the investigation, JSO revealed that the incident was a drug transaction that ended up deadly.

Hand was a convicted felon since 2004.

He is also charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

• Steafon Fields

The shooting happened back in 2020 on Sept.11 in the 2000 block of Lambert Street in the Urban Core community.

Steafon Fields, 27, is accused in the shooting that killed a 19-year-old man.

On the day of the shooting, police say they received several 911 calls around 4 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.