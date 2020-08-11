Man arrested in connection to fatal September shooting in Jacksonville's Urban Core area

Steafon Fields was arrested Saturday in connection to the Sept. 11, 2020 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Jacksonville's Urban Core.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man Saturday in connection to a deadly shooting Sept.11 in the 2000 block of Lambert Street in the Urban Core community.

Steafon Fields, 27, is accused of second degree murder, in the shooting that killed a 19-year-old man, JSO stated in a news release Sunday.

One the day of the shooting, police say they received several 911 calls around 4 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there was an altercation between several individuals that escalated into shots being fired killing the victim, according to JSO. The suspect fled the area, according to JSO.