Robert Howard, 16, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in the triple shooting at Raines High School that left one man dead and two teens injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Nineteen-year-old Joerod Adams was killed in the shooting and the two other victims were treated at a Jacksonville hospital.

Recently released police records show one of the teen victims admitted to never seeing Howard with a firearm, but told police about an earlier dispute where Howard told him "somebody going to die tonight."

Two other witnesses told police they saw Howard with a gun the night of the shooting.

Police records show another witness came forward saying he saw Howard approach Adams after the game in the courtyard, retrieve a gun from his waistband and point the gun at Adams. Records read the witness did not see Howard pull the trigger because he began to run once he saw the weapon. He then heard multiple gunshots ring out approximately 25 seconds later.

The Jacksonville Sheriff Office revealed the following information in their arrest press conference:

Howard has been charged as an adult with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Howard attended Grant Park Alternative School.

One victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a hospital where he remains in stable condition

A 16-year-old female struck by a stray bullet during the shooting has since been released from the hospital

All three males involved in the shooting have ties to Jacksonville street gangs.

The shooting occurred outside of a football game at the school Friday night in the game versus Lee High School.

About 4,000 people were at the game and nearly 50 officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were there for security.

