Man accused in deadly 2020 Jacksonville Amazon shooting indicted for first-degree murder

Daisean Biffle is accused of killing his girlfriend Ebony Nicholas, 22, at the Pecan Park Road facility where both worked last September.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused in a fatal shooting at the Jacksonville Amazon fulfillment center last year is now charged with first-degree murder.

Daisean Biffle is accused of killing his girlfriend Ebony Nicholas, 22, at the Pecan Park Road facility where both worked last September, then shooting himself.

Biffle was initially charged with second-degree murder but court records show he was indicted on the more severe charges Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 29. At the scene, police said officers found Biffle injured and Nicholas dead from gunshot wounds.