North Jacksonville motel has license revoked after multiple instances of crime, violence

As of Wednesday's meeting, City Council says the Gold Rush Inn won’t be allowed to run their business or accept any new occupants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gold Rush Inn was shut down Tuesday night after community outcry following back-to-back disturbances in the area.

In a city council members public meeting on Wednesday, Deputy General Counsel Jason Teal told council members that the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation revoked Gold Rush's license.

He said the shutdown will last "until they are not a threat to the community anymore."

On Monday, following a shooting incident at the motel, City Councilman Reggie Gaffney said something must be done.

“Enough is enough," Gaffey told First Coast News. "I've done cried to the sheriff, I’ve done cried out to the mayor. What I’m doing now actually I’m writing a letter to the governor today."

Gaffney says after talking with JSO, he found out that in a year, police responded 800 times to the area around the Gold Rush Inn.

