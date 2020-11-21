Shooting reported near motel on the Northside

Witnesses are telling First Coast News 20 shots were heard in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit is responding to a reported shooting in the area of a motel on the Northside Saturday morning.

The incident is at the Gold Rush motel on Harts Road. Witnesses are telling First Coast News 20 shots were heard in the area, but JSO has not confirmed those details. A witness also said a blue vehicle was seen speeding from the motel.

