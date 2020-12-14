JSO responding to shooting at the Gold Rush Inn

Councilman Reggie Gaffney confirmed to First Coast News that a 20-year-old man was shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting at a motel on the Northside of town.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the Gold Rush Inn on Harts Road.

Several officers are on scene investigating but no information has been released on the victim's condition.

JSO said the homicide unit is en route to the scene and officers are scheduled to hold a media briefing.