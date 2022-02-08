Jacksonville woman charged for helping accused cop killer escape pleads guilty

Breiana Tole is charged with accessory after she allegedly helped Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers' accused killer.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A Jacksonville woman charged with accessory after the fact in the murder in the shooting death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers has plead guilty.

Breiana Tole, who was 27 at the time, was accused of helping Patrick McDowell, Moyers' alleged killer, escape. She was charged after McDowell's arrest on Sept. 28, 2021.

Investigators said Tole drove to Callahan Tuesday to try to help Patrick McDowell escape. Tole appeared before a Nassau County judge Wednesday morning, who set her bond at $1 million.

The State Attorney's Office said Tole had been in communication with McDowell while he was on the run as police searched for him, a manhunt that would last five days.

Tole drove to Nassau County with the "intent to assist and aid McDowell with his escape," according to the State Attorney's Office.

McDowell shot Moyers twice, once in the face and once in the back, along with shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 Friday, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. Moyers died from his injuries in the hospital.

Tole knew McDowell had killed Moyers, according to an arrest warrant.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies across Florida and Georgia assisted in the five-day manhunt for McDowell.

McDowell is charged with first degree murder as well as one count of injuring or killing a police dog and eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He has pleaded not guilty. The state is seeking the death penalty.