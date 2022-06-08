Documents from FBI show conversations between McDowell and mother, before Deputy Moyers shooting

The documents include emotional texts from his mother, Rena Jones, pleading with McDowell to contact her while he was on the run from law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained new documents from the case of Patrick McDowell, the man accused of killing Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

The documents include emotional texts from his mother, Rena Jones, pleading with McDowell to contact her while he was on the run from law enforcement.

Background

Police searched for McDowell for five days before he was captured. He is accused of shooting Deputy Moyers twice, in the face and back, during a traffic stop. Moyers later died from the gunshot wounds in the hospital.

Nassau County deputies surrounded McDowell at a concession stand five days after the shooting at a ball park, before handcuffing him with the cuffs that belonged to Deputy Moyers.

McDowell is charged with first degree murder as well as one count of injuring or killing a police dog and eight counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Messages

The messages between the mother ands son begin in August. McDowell tell his mom that his life is a mess and his head is messed up.

The initial messages in the documents begin after a separate arrest involving McDowell, when he was arrested in Georgia for having guns and controlled substances in his car.

His mother encourages him to keep going and put all of the strife behind him. In the emotional messages, Jones pleads with McDowell to get help and begs him not hurt himself. She says she "couldn't take it."

In early September, McDowell messages his mother that he is broke, exhausted and stressed. He also says his friend stole all his posessions.

In the exchange, McDowell tells his mother that he hates his life and alludes to suicide.

During the five day search for McDowell after Deputy Moyers was shot, Jones messaged her son several times asking him to to let her know that he is alright, that she loves him and that she is scared.

According to the FBI documents, it does not appear that the messages were read.