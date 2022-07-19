911 Call: Boy shoots brother at Banyan Bay Apartments in Jacksonville

Police say the incident involved a 13-year-old boy who shot his 10-year-old brother accidentally. The children's parents were not home, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 911 call for the shooting on San Pablo Road Sunday night involving two children has been released.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of South San Pablo Road Sunday night between around 7:45 p.m.

The man who made the 911 call told First Coast News he heard a shot between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and started to hear screaming. That man is also a First Coast News employee. *Listen to the 911 call below.

The called says a 13-year-old neighbor was playing with his parent's gun, which they thought was secured in their bedroom.

The single shot hit his ten-year-old brother in the leg.

A five-year-old was also in the house during the time, but was not injured, the witness said.

"I don't know if it shot through his finger and hit the ten-year-old, or his finger got jammed -- I don't know how the finger got hurt. His finger was bleeding more than anywhere else," the 911 caller, and neighbor, said.

There were no adults in the house at the time, but the neighbor who called the police was able to stay with the children until authorities arrived.