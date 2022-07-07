Suspect identified in Thursday's Westside shooting

Keith Bernard Hubbard, 38, was arrested for attempted murder and three counts of battery for a shooting involving a rifle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keith Bernard Hubbard, 38, has been identified as the suspect arrested Thursday for attempted murder and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer in a shooting incident on the Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

This case continues to be active and further charges are possible as detectives work through the evidence. The suspect was absentee booked, so there is no mug shot available at this time, JSO said.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday police responded to a 911 call about gunshots in the 6200 block of Pernecia Street.

Upon arrival, police say a man was found armed with a rifle and another person was found dead.

JSO says officers believe the man with the rifle was causing a disturbance prior to the shooting. Officers say the victim left their home to see what was going on and was shot, JSO Chief Brian Kee said during a press briefing.

Police say during apprehension of the suspect, a K-9 was used, and the suspect began kicking and punching the dog. JSO says he possibly tried to gouge the dog's eyes out.

Officers eventually used tasers to get the suspect under control before taking him into custody. The suspect had injuries from the police-dog and was taken to a hospital where he had surgery, Kee said.

The suspect is in critical but stable condition, police say.

This is all the information available as of now.