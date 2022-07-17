Two dead, several injured in separate shootings around Jacksonville after bloody night

Two people were killed and several more were injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to investigators.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and several more were injured in separate shootings around Jacksonville on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Saturday 10:00 p.m.:

A man was found shot to death in the North Beach area around 10:00 p.m., according to law enforcement.

Officials responded to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Wonderwood Lane where they found an unidentified man laying on the ground in a parking lot with a single gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and find witnesses to the incident. Several people who were around the scene of the shooting were brought in for questioning.

No suspect information has been provided, at this time.

Saturday 10:15 p.m.:

Three people were shot while in a large crowd at after a block party near the Quick-Way gas station on 3107 Boulevard in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Police said at around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting.

They found three victims, all females -- one was 22 years old, shot in the arm, one was 32 years old, shot in the leg and one was 32 years old, shot in the back.

All the injuries were non-life-threatening and the victims were all taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Saturday 10:30 p.m.:

A man was shot in the Cedar Hills Estates area around 10:30 p.m. while he was riding a bike.

Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Blanding Boulevard. Officers found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in this back. He was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators determined the man was riding a bike on a nearby street when he was shot. The victim then walked to a gas station where the police were called.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Sunday 2:20 a.m.:

One man was found shot to death behind a Royal Lakes area apartment complex around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to JSO.

Officers arrived at the 8700 Southside Boulevard to find a man behind an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the victim as well as speak to witnesses.

No suspect information has been provided, at this time.

Sunday 8:15 a.m.:

Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting in the Moncrief area around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday. While on their way to the scene, officers found a man laying in the street on 22nd Street West.

The 41-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery and is expected to be OK, according to JSO. Investigators believed he walked from the scene and collapsed in the road.

Investigators are working to identify witnesses to the shooting.

No suspect information has been provided, at this time.

Jacksonville police asked the community to come together and speak up during a media briefing about the shootings.