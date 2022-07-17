Police: 12-year-old accidentally shot 10-year-old brother at Banyan Bay Apartments in Jacksonville

A witness told First Coast News the 12-year-old got ahold of a parent's weapon while they were not home and shot his 10-year-old brother in the leg.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police reported a shooting occured in the 1700 block of South San Pablo Road Sunday night, about ten minutes from Atlantic Beach.

That shooting was later revealed to be an incident where a 12-year-old shot his ten-year-old brother accidentally.

The man who made the 911 call told First Coast News he heard a shot between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and started to hear screaming.

A 12-year-old neighbor was playing with his parent's gun, which they thought was secured in their bedroom, he said. The single shot hit his ten-year-old brother in the leg.

A five-year-old was also in the house during the time, but was not injured, the witness said.

"We stayed with them, I called 911, they responded really quickly," he said.

The child's finger was injured badly, the witness said.

"I don't know if it shot through his finger and hit the ten-year-old, or his finger got jammed -- I don't know how the finger got hurt. His finger was bleeding more than anywhere else," he said.

There were no adults in the house at the time, but the neighbor who called the police was able to stay with the children until authorities arrived.

The children's aunt was able to arrive to the scene, the neighbor said.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, five other shootings with two fatalities and multiple other injuries were reported by JSO.