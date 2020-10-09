x
Body found in woods along Jacksonville-Baldwin Rail Trail

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for information in a homicide investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.
Credit: WNEP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after the body of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found along the Jacksonville-Baldwin Rail Trail on the Westside.

JSO said patrol officers responded to 1804 Imeson Rd., where human remains had been found in a wooded area Wednesday.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct an investigation. The Medical Examiner's Office later determined that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound.

Investigators are looking for information about what led to the incident. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

Callers may also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

