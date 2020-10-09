Body found in Atlanta area leads police to woman's body in Jacksonville home

A death investigation in Decatur, Georgia, involving a Jacksonville victim led to the discovery of a man's body in Decatur and a woman's body in a Jacksonville home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Carver Circle home, after deputies in Decatur, Georgia, alerted them to the investigation.

The Decatur Sheriff's Office called JSO around 11 a.m. Wednesday, regarding a death investigation involving a victim from Jacksonville. Decatur Sheriff's Office said they found the body of a man between 30 and 40 years old in a wooded area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That information led JSO Patrol Units and investigators from the Missing Persons Unit and Homicide Unit to the area of 5700 Carver Circle, where officers made forced entry into the home due to safety concerns for additional family members, police said. When officers entered the home, they found the body of a woman between 30 and 35 years old on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound.

Initially Wednesday night, First Coast News reported JSO was looking into what they called an "undetermined death" after receiving a call to respond to the Carver Circle home, which is in the Moncrief area. Police did not say what information discovered by the Decatur Sheriff's Office linked the investigation to the Jacksonville area.

Anyone with information on what led to the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.