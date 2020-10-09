x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

Police investigating shooting at Arlington area apartment

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a four-door hatchback style car as a "vehicle of interest" in the investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is in the hospital in critical condition and police are investigating the shooting that sent him there.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to reports of a person shot inside of their apartment in the 400 block of Century 21 Drive at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. That address is the Boat House Apartments.

When police arrived, they found the victim inside his apartment. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews also responded to the scene, and took the victim to the hospital.

Detectives were called to the scene, and police interviewed witnesses whom they say are cooperating with the investigation. JSO said police are searching for a newer model four-door hatchback style car as a "vehicle of interest" in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

RELATED: Person shot overnight on Northside, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

RELATED: Man found dead with several gunshot wounds behind Northwest Jacksonville apartments

RELATED: 2 shot, JSO looking for possible 3rd victim in overnight car shooting near Regency