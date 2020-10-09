Police investigating shooting at Arlington area apartment

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a four-door hatchback style car as a "vehicle of interest" in the investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is in the hospital in critical condition and police are investigating the shooting that sent him there.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to reports of a person shot inside of their apartment in the 400 block of Century 21 Drive at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. That address is the Boat House Apartments.

When police arrived, they found the victim inside his apartment. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews also responded to the scene, and took the victim to the hospital.

Detectives were called to the scene, and police interviewed witnesses whom they say are cooperating with the investigation. JSO said police are searching for a newer model four-door hatchback style car as a "vehicle of interest" in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.