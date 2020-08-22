Jacksonville woman looking for man who found her brother's remains in Brentwood Area

Pat Baden wants to thank the man who found her brother William Blume's remains in March.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pat Baden is looking for peace of mind after her brother's remains were found in March.

The circumstances of his death are still unknown. Also a mystery, the identity of the man who found them in a creek in the Brentwood area of Evergreen Avenue.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Because without him, I would not have found my brother," she told First Coast News.

Baden got the call Thursday confirming those remains were in fact her brother William Blume.

"It might be bad news, but it's also relief news. If I could find my bother and put him to rest, that's a blessing," she said.

Baden first turned to the On Your Side team in February, talking with Ken Amaro about Blume's disappearance.

Now, she is asking for help in finding the man who made the unfortunate discovery.

"I've talked to a group of women that some of them have waited 30 or 40 years to find somebody. I've only had to wait these months because of a man who was walking his dog on a Sunday morning," she explained.

Baden is now planning for Blume's funeral likely late next week. She wants to be able to invite the man who has now given her the chance to have a proper burial.

If you have any information that could help Baden find the man who found her brother, you can call her at (904) 362-3969.