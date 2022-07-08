Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

University Boulevard West is closed from Barnes to Mt. Carmel Terrace and expected to stay closed until around 11:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said.

Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.

Police do not know why the bicyclist made the sudden turn at this time and have no other details.

This is the 116th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.