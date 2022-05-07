New traffic light coming to dangerous Jacksonville intersection after three deadly wrecks in three months

The latest wreck on Argyle Forest Boulevard on July 4th killed one and injured two more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three deaths - three months apart, another person has died in a car crash at a dangerous intersection on Jacksonville's westside.

Folks living in and commuting near Argyle Forest Boulevard and Loch Highlands Boulevard have been calling for a traffic light for months.

It looks like their wish will be granted.

The first crash at the intersection of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Loch Highlands Boulevard killed a pedestrian and injured four.

That was in April, in May, a motorcyclist was killed.

Then on Independence Day, two cars collided, killing one and trapping two before they were taken to the hospital.

"Where those accidents happened, you're going pretty quick," said Andy Boehme, who drives Argyle Forest Boulevard every day. "If anyone tries to go out of Popeye's to make a left, they can't gauge their speed and you see what happens."

Boehme wants to see more police and something done at the intersection.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office put out a digital billboard in front of the intersection, declaring it a "high fatality area."

With the latest death, the area's representative on the city council, Randy DeFoor, says they're almost ready to take the next step.

"They're working on a study as we speak and I believe there will probably be a traffic light there," said DeFoor.

DeFoor says the study and new light will cost $700,000, which the city council will need to work into the budget and get started on in the next few months.

Until then, the sheriff's office promises to find temporary solutions.

"We'll meet with traffic engineering to see what we can do," said Lt. Nassim Mana. "Obviously, one life lost is too many."

The new light will slow down Boehme's morning commute, but that's a price he's willing to pay.