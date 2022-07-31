Clay County 14-year-old dies after falling off electric skateboard

The teen fell off his skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway in Green Cove Springs. The crash report shows he was not hit by a car.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday after falling off an electric skateboard in Clay County, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The teen was riding the skateboard in Green Cove Springs on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane at about 8:40 p.m., the crash report said. He fell from the skateboard and hit the road.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and pronounced dead, FHP said.

The reason he fell from the skateboard is still being investigated.

Electric skateboards go different speeds depending on the brand, between a maximum of 22 mph and 68 mph.