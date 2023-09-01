Arrest made in shooting death of Jacksonville 13-year-old leaving football tryouts

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed Dec. 3 in a drive-by shooting in Moncrief.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was killed in a car in Moncrief on Dec. 3, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday.

Prince was on his way home from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium when someone opened fire into the car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Prince was killed and the driver of the car, a coach, was badly injured.

First Coast Crime Stoppers Executive Director Wyllie Hodges told First Coast News on Dec. 26 that the case had only generated four tips. However, he said, "the person who did it s going to run their mouth."

Waters promised the night of the crime that JSO would not give up until the shooter is caught.

"To anyone who's out there responsible, we aren't gonna rest, we're gonna work, until we find out who's responsible," he said. "Any stone we can turn over, we're going to turn it over."

'I would have picked him up myself'

Prince's mother, Chantel Brown, said the coach did not permission to give Prince a ride that night. She believes if someone had called her, Prince would still be alive.

"Had I known, I doubt they would've gave my son a ride, because I would have picked him up myself," she said. "They didn't even know who I was. My son just met them."