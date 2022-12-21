13-year-old victim in Jacksonville drive-by shooting shouldn't have been in the car, family says

Prince Holland was shot and killed in a car leaving football tryouts. His mother says the coach who was driving didn't have permission to give him a ride.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prince Holland, the 13-year-old killed in a Jacksonville driveby shooting on Dec. 3, should not have been in the car that night, his mother said at a press conference Wednesday.

Prince was on his way home from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium in the Moncrief area when someone opened fire into the car, according to Jacksonville police. Prince was killed and the driver of the car, a coach, was badly injured.

His mother, Chantel Brown, says the coach did not have permission to give Prince a ride. "Had I known, I doubt they would've gave my son a ride, because I would have picked him up myself," she said. "They didn't even know who I was. My son just met them."

Brown says Prince's death was due to negligence, without which he would still be alive.

"All my baby did was live football," she said. "I can't kiss my baby goodnight. Why, cause you couldn't make a phone call to ask me, was it okay?"

Brown says that she did know Prince was going to a football tryout but didn't know the league. She says she only found out the league's name three days ago.

The league that was hosting the tryouts is called Ambitious Kings and Queen's Lions Youth Organization. Prince's parents said that the president of the organization came to their home to apologize, but the visit was quick and he did not come inside.

Prince's family is represented by Porter Law Firm. Their attorney says they are trying to learn more about what happened and have questions about the league, including why parents were not required to sign waivers or complete any paperwork.

The family says they have not spoken to the coach, Jaylen Burrows. His attorney, John Phillps, says that he is still in the ICU.