Since Prince Holland's murder, Crime Stoppers only received four tips

Crime Stoppers describe the number of tips as disappointing and they usually get more than that.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prince Holland's murder on December 3 in Moncrief shook the city of Jacksonville. He was in a car after leaving football tryouts when he and two others were shot.

The Sheriff and Mayor soon after condemned the violence. City leaders hoped someone would speak up. However, more than three weeks later, no arrests have been made.

First Coast Crime Stoppers described the number of tips, so far, as disappointing. They have only gotten four.

Kim Varner used to be a detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He said he is not surprised at the low number of calls to crime stoppers, but said it is frustrating.

"You'd think the community is fed up with it," Varner said. "They're [people in the community] the ones that are out there when this happened. The police aren't there when things happen."

Just because Crime Stoppers is not getting a lot of information, does not mean the police aren't. JSO and Crime Stoppers are two separate entities. Varner said it takes one tip to help investigators.

"The person who did it is going to run their mouth and they're going to run back and tell other people that they did it - like a girlfriend or a close friend," Varner said.