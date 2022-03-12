Police: 13-year-old boy killed, two others injured in drive-by in Moncrief area of Jacksonville

An 11-year-old boy was also injured and is in stable condition. The driver of the car is in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy is dead, and two others are injured after a drive-by shooting in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville Saturday, police said. The other two victims, an 11-year-old boy and the 20-year-old man who was driving the car, have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 11-year-old is in stable condition and the 20-year-old is in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

There were five people in the vehicle. The other two, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, are uninjured.

Police believe the car was leaving Legend Center and Gymnasium on Soutel Drive. According to JSO, the children were likely coming from football practice and the driver is one of the coaches.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said the car was shot into "inexplicably," when it stopped at an intersection and a shooter opened fire into the car.

JSO detectives and task force officers are on scene.

Waters says that officers will be on the scene all night and into tomorrow. "All hands are on deck," he said.

Waters promised JSO will not give up until the shooter is caught.

"To anyone who's out there responsible, we aren't gonna rest, we're gonna work, until we find out who's responsible," he said. "Any stone we can turn over, we're going to turn it over."