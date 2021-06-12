3 armed carjacking suspects arrested in Arlington

Police were conducting traffic enforcement when a man fell or jumped out of a passing vehicle and screamed for help, saying he had been carjacked at gunpoint.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking in the Arlington area Monday morning, with three people in police custody.

Around 7:40 a.m., JSO officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Arlington Road, police said. At that time, a man either jumped or fell out of a passing black Mercedes in front of the officers and began screaming and yelling for help.

The man told police he had been abducted last night at gunpoint, and that the car that was leaving the scene was his, police said. The victim said he had been carjacked.

Police followed after the car, and a pursuit ensued, which ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence at the corner of Townsend Road and Arlington Expressway Service Road, according to JSO. Three people were taken into custody, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, JSO said. Police do not believe there is any concern for the community. Robbery detectives are interviewing the three people taken into custody.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the victim knew his abductors. No suspect information was available.