Man arrested for murder in Arlingwood area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed a man during an argument last month in the Arlingwood neighborhood.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 7300 block of Burlingame Court, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, JSO said.

Investigators said the victim and Patrick Lee Smith, 25, got into an argument that escalated to the shooting.

Smith reportedly shot the victim and fled the area in a 4-door gold sedan.