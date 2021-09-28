Woman carjacked by man with bow and arrow in Atlanta; Officers in Marietta face similar encounter

Police in Marietta fired at least one gunshot at the suspect when he allegedly pointed a bow and arrow at them.

ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked early Tuesday morning by a man who shot a bow and arrow into her windshield, demanding she get out and taking off in her car, Atlanta Police said.

It happened in the 1400 block of West Peachtree Street around 6:13 a.m. The woman was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry.

Moments earlier, police learned a man matching the same description tried to carjack a security guard working at a nearby location. A third victim also claimed the man attempted to carjack them.

Meanwhile, about an hour later, police surrounded a man in a "brushy" area in Marietta after he crashed the car he was driving and then allegedly pointed a bow and arrow at officers. That suspect has since been taken into custody.

Police say when the suspect pointed the bow and arrow at them, officers with the Marietta Police Department fired at least one shot at the man.

"We've received a lot questions about was this related to an incident that took place in Ansley Park. We have been able to confirm that the vehicle is the same," Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesperson for the department said.

It happened near Powder Springs Street and South Marietta Parkway.

A spokesperson with the department said the suspect was injured from the shot and was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing.

Marietta Police believe the car was the same car that was stolen from Atlanta, but police have not confirmed it is the same suspect who carjacked the woman.

The Marietta Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.