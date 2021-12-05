Man in critical condition after Saturday night shooting, JSO says

The man was shot multiple times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 6700 block of Ryance Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, JSO said.

A possible suspect was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by JSO Violent Crimes detectives. There are no known outstanding suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.