Crime

Accused killer Aiden Fucci's trial set for November in death of Tristyn Bailey case

Police say Fucci stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day of 2021.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for the teen accused of murder in the stabbing death of his St. Johns County classmate in 2021 will take place in November.

In a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning, a judge set the trial date for Aiden Fucci, charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, to begin Nov. 7. The trial is expected to last through Nov. 18.

Bailey disappeared on Mother's Day of 2021, setting off an hours-long search before investigators discovered her body in a wooded area near the Durbin Crossing neighborhood where both teens lived.

Fucci was arrested later that day. He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, is also charged in connection with the case. She is accused of washing blood out of Fucci's jeans after he returned home the morning of the stabbing. Both Smith and Fucci have pleaded not guilty.

The next pretrial hearing for Fucci is set for May 5. His attorney said they have already started interviewing witnesses for depositions and scheduling more.

If convicted, Fucci could spend the rest of his life in prison.

