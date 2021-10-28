Aiden Fucci's trial in death of Tristyn Bailey may not take place for another year

According to police, Fucci stabbed Tristyn 114 times.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The 14-year-old charged as an adult in the stabbing death of a St. Johns County 13-year-old girl may not face trial for another year.

Aiden Fucci appeared in court Thursday morning for a pretrial hearing. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found in a wooded area of the Durbin Crossing neighborhood where both teens resided on Mother's Day.

During Thursday's hearing, officials said Fucci's trial is not likely to start until fall of 2022.

Thursday's hearing was the rescheduled date of a previous hearing, which was cut short due to "technical difficulties." During the beginning of that hearing, which was virtual, Fucci was seen on a livestream apparently distraught, rocking back and forth and muttering phrases like "Why am I here?" and "I won't let you demons take my soul."

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, is also charged in connection with the case. She is accused of washing blood out of Fucci's jeans after he returned home the morning of the stabbing. Smith was set for a pretrial hearing, but did not appear because her attorney has waived all of her pretrial appearances.

Both Fucci and Smith have pleaded not guilty.

Another pretrial hearing date was set for Feb. 2, 2022, for both Fucci and Smith.

If convicted, Fucci could spend the rest of his life in prison.