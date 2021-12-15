New supplemental discovery, witness list released in murder case against Aiden Fucci

Officials said the 14-year-old's trial is not likely to start until the fall of 2022. If convicted, Fucci could spend the rest of his life in prison.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — New evidence, phone calls and text messages from jail, neighbor’s surveillance video and search warrants are all part of the new supplemental discovery that was released in the murder case against Aiden Fucci this week.

The 14-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found in a wooded area of the Durbin Crossing neighborhood where both teens lived on Mother's Day.

According to police, Fucci stabbed Tristyn 114 times.

During a court hearing in October, officials said Fucci's trial is not likely to start until the fall of 2022.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, is also charged in connection with the case. She is accused of washing blood out of Fucci's jeans after he returned home the morning of the stabbing

Both Fucci and Smith have pleaded not guilty.

Another pretrial hearing date was set for Feb. 2, 2022, for both Fucci and Smith.

If convicted, Fucci could spend the rest of his life in prison.