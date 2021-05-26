Deputies: 18-year-old charged with murder after deadly Monday night shooting in Putnam County

The victim, 23-year-old Christian Eric Sanchez, died at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

POMONA PARK, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a deadly Monday evening shooting of a 23-year-old man in Pomona Park.

Deputies say Fernando Vargas, 18, has been charged with the murder of Christian Sanchez, 23.

The shooting reportedly happened at about 6:30 p.m. outside a home on Keown Avenue, according to the PCSO.

Deputies say Sanchez died at the scene.

According to witnesses, Vargas and his 16-year-old girlfriend were playing basketball at Willard F. Hazen Memorial Park in Pomona Park when they saw Sanchez arguing with his girlfriend.

PCSO says a verbal altercation then occurred between Vargas and Sanchez.

Vargas, carrying a shotgun, and his girlfriend reportedly walked away from the park to retrieve her vehicle. As they were walking along the street, deputies say Sanchez followed in his vehicle, encountering the couple.

PCSO says another argument ensued between Vargas and Sanchez. That's when deputies say Vargas shot Sanchez, who was still sitting in his car.

Following the shooting, Vargas fled the area, PCSO says. Witnesses attempted to administer CPR to Sanchez until medical personnel could arrive, but he died at the scene.

Tuesday afternoon detectives made contact with the 16-year-old girlfriend. Deputies say she is not being charged with any crime at this time and has cooperated in the investigation.

PCSO says contact was made with Vargas Tuesday evening at his residence in Pomona Park. He was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

Detectives are still attempting to locate the shotgun, PCSO says.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at Willard F. Hazen Memorial Park Monday evening or who may have information on the shooting itself is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.