23-year-old man dead in Monday night shooting in Putnam County

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deadly Monday evening shooting of a 23-year-old man in Pomona Park.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. outside a home on Keown Avenue, according to the PCSO.

The victim, 23-year-old Christian Eric Sanchez, died at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at Willard F. Hazen Memorial Park Monday evening or who may have information on the shooting itself is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.