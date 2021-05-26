Man dead following shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Police say the shooting happened on Halsema Road South near Beaver Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday morning, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced the man deceased.

JSO says this appears to be a drive-by shooting and multiple shell casings were discovered

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

Earlier in the day, JSO responded to a shooting near Edgewood Avenue on Wednesday. The incident reportedly occurred at 3500 Hyacinth Street.