Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

Police do not know if he was staying in the hotel. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has several witnesses in custody.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, a 16-year-old boy was found dead in the InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel on the 200 block of St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville.

Police said the incident was a shooting but did not say where the boy was shot or if he died of gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not know if the boy was staying in the hotel or why he was there. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is in the process of obtaining a warrant to get into the room.

JSO is also checking the hotel look for security video.

A few witnesses have been detained and are being interviewed, JSO said.

It is unknown at this time if the boy was a local or not.