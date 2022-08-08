Multiple arrests made after teen shot several times in St. Johns County

Deputies say the teen was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Several arrests have been made following the shooting of a 16-year-old in St. Johns County last week, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

SJSO says on Aug. 3, around 4 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a shooting in the 2660 block of St Augustine Boulevard and learned a 16-year-old had been shot several times.

Deputies say the teen was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SJSO says deputies detained Grantham Derrick Millwood, 18, who was still on scene. He was charged with armed burglary with additional charges pending related to the shooting.

He is currently incarcerated in the St. Johns County Detention Center.

As part of the investigation, deputies say a search warrant was obtained and executed by SJSO SWAT. A total of nine individuals were identified and detained, many of whom were engaged in criminal activity, according to SJSO.

Deputies say numerous items of contraband and evidence were located including narcotics, paraphernalia and multiple stolen firearms.

Two adult men were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

Additionally, deputies say through multiple interviews and other investigative efforts, deputies say it was determined that several individuals associated with this residence were responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries in the nearby neighborhoods.