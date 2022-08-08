Man sentenced to 15 years in Putnam County arson case

The victim told deputies she heard Green in another bedroom and when she went to investigate she saw the room on fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty in a 2021 arson case in Putnam County, according to deputies

Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, of Interlachen entered a guilty plea in a 2021 arson case and was sentenced to 15 years.

Court records indicate that on Sept. 2, 2021, Green entered a home to start a fight with a victim. The victim told deputies she saw a bottle of lighter fluid in Green's hands. Green struck the victim, and she fled to a bedroom. The victim told deputies she heard Green in another bedroom and when she went to investigate she saw the room on fire and Green was gone.

The victim fled the residence until law enforcement arrived.