1 dead in shooting in West Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in West Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office received a shots fired call at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Christopher Street and Herbert Street, according to the sheriff's office.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim's vehicle has crashed. First responders to the victim to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office does not believe there is any threat to the community. The shooting remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office did not say if they have identified a suspect.

“I would like to commend the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to this unfortunate incident,” Sheriff Hardwick commented. “I would also like to thank the multiple witnesses who have provided vital leads to this ongoing investigation.”