JSO investigating death of 6-year-old from gunshot wound, 7 people detained

Police responded to the shooting at 10300 block of Allene Road at around 7:30 p.m. The cause of the shooting is undetermined.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A six-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head in the Dinsmore neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 10300 block of Allene Road at about 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head, JSO said. The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are treating the child's death as "undetermined," meaning they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There are seven people who live at the home where the boy was found shot who are being detained and questioned by police, according to the JSO. Police said the people who live at the home are a mix of adults and juveniles.